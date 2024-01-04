CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601½
|614½
|591¼
|613½
|+13¼
|May
|614
|625¼
|604½
|624½
|+11½
|Jul
|622¼
|633
|614
|632
|+10
|Sep
|636¼
|643¼
|625¾
|642¼
|+8½
|Dec
|649
|656½
|640
|655½
|+7½
|Mar
|657
|667½
|652¼
|666
|+6½
|May
|660
|672¼
|660
|670
|+6
|Jul
|661¼
|662
|661¼
|662
|+3½
|Sep
|669½
|+3½
|Dec
|681
|+3½
|Mar
|687¾
|+3½
|May
|678½
|+3½
|Jul
|634¼
|+7¼
|Est. sales 116,923.
|Wed.’s sales 111,597
|Wed.’s open int 372,944,
|up 6,637
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|465
|469
|463½
|466½
|+1¼
|May
|477¾
|481¼
|476
|479
|+1
|Jul
|488
|491
|486¼
|488¾
|+½
|Sep
|490¼
|493½
|489¼
|491¾
|+½
|Dec
|497¾
|500½
|496¼
|498¾
|+¼
|Mar
|508½
|511½
|507¼
|509½
|May
|513¾
|516¼
|512¾
|514¾
|Jul
|515
|517
|513
|515¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|499¼
|Dec
|496¼
|499
|496¼
|497¼
|Mar
|502¾
|504¼
|502¾
|504
|+¼
|May
|507½
|+¼
|Jul
|509¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|493¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|486
|486
|483
|484¾
|—3½
|Jul
|500¾
|—3½
|Dec
|477½
|—3½
|Est. sales 263,302.
|Wed.’s sales 232,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,341,942,
|up 11,938
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|380
|361¾
|365
|—2¾
|May
|378¾
|378¾
|362¾
|365¾
|—3
|Jul
|366½
|—3
|Sep
|375¼
|—3
|Dec
|382
|—3
|Mar
|362
|—3
|May
|368
|—3
|Jul
|372¾
|—3
|Sep
|384½
|—3
|Dec
|391¼
|—3
|Jul
|340
|—3
|Sep
|355¾
|—3
|Est. sales 360.
|Wed.’s sales 360
|Wed.’s open int 3,278,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1274¼
|1274¼
|1260¼
|1262
|—7½
|Mar
|1277
|1280¾
|1265
|1267½
|—9½
|May
|1285½
|1288¼
|1273¾
|1276½
|—8½
|Jul
|1291½
|1294¼
|1280¼
|1283
|—8
|Aug
|1272¾
|1274
|1263¾
|1266¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|1238½
|1239¾
|1231
|1233¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1225¼
|1227¾
|1217
|1220¾
|—4½
|Jan
|1232¼
|1232¼
|1224½
|1228½
|—4¾
|Mar
|1228
|1230
|1225
|1226½
|—4½
|May
|1228
|1228½
|1228
|1228¼
|—4½
|Jul
|1238
|1238
|1232¾
|1233¼
|—4¼
|Aug
|1223¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|1199¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1194¼
|1194¼
|1189½
|1190½
|—6
|Jan
|1194¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|1190
|1191
|1190
|1191
|—
|¼
|May
|1189¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1196
|—1
|Aug
|1186¼
|—1
|Sep
|1156½
|—1
|Nov
|1147¼
|—1
|Jul
|1147
|—1
|Nov
|1087½
|—1
|Est. sales 188,839.
|Wed.’s sales 177,814
|Wed.’s open int 643,508,
|up 4,018
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|47.81
|47.97
|47.81
|47.88
|—.22
|Mar
|48.60
|48.72
|47.90
|48.16
|—.44
|May
|49.00
|49.11
|48.28
|48.56
|—.43
|Jul
|49.24
|49.26
|48.47
|48.75
|—.45
|Aug
|48.86
|48.86
|48.28
|48.51
|—.44
|Sep
|48.60
|48.60
|48.02
|48.24
|—.41
|Oct
|48.16
|48.18
|47.63
|47.86
|—.40
|Dec
|48.06
|48.09
|47.48
|47.70
|—.42
|Jan
|47.78
|47.78
|47.46
|47.65
|—.39
|Mar
|47.80
|47.80
|47.41
|47.59
|—.34
|May
|47.57
|—.33
|Jul
|47.63
|47.63
|47.56
|47.56
|—.33
|Aug
|48.15
|48.15
|46.75
|47.31
|—.33
|Sep
|47.04
|—.33
|Oct
|46.67
|—.33
|Dec
|46.56
|—.34
|Jan
|46.48
|—.34
|Mar
|46.39
|—.34
|May
|46.36
|—.34
|Jul
|46.45
|—.34
|Aug
|46.18
|—.34
|Sep
|45.90
|—.34
|Oct
|45.94
|—.34
|Dec
|45.68
|—.34
|Jul
|45.57
|—.34
|Oct
|45.56
|—.34
|Dec
|45.30
|—.34
|Est. sales 104,041.
|Wed.’s sales 97,754
|Wed.’s open int 494,396
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|380.90
|383.00
|379.00
|381.20
|+.20
|Mar
|380.10
|381.10
|375.30
|376.20
|—4.20
|May
|379.10
|380.00
|375.50
|376.40
|—2.90
|Jul
|380.10
|381.10
|377.40
|378.30
|—2.00
|Aug
|378.00
|379.20
|375.80
|376.70
|—1.60
|Sep
|375.20
|376.40
|372.90
|373.80
|—1.50
|Oct
|371.30
|372.80
|369.30
|370.10
|—1.70
|Dec
|373.10
|374.40
|370.70
|371.50
|—1.90
|Jan
|373.60
|374.00
|370.60
|371.30
|—1.60
|Mar
|371.60
|371.80
|368.50
|369.20
|—1.40
|May
|372.10
|372.30
|367.20
|368.50
|—1.40
|Jul
|373.50
|375.60
|368.70
|369.60
|—1.60
|Aug
|372.10
|372.30
|365.90
|367.40
|—1.70
|Sep
|370.70
|372.50
|363.90
|363.90
|—2.20
|Oct
|359.30
|—2.30
|Dec
|360.60
|—1.90
|Jan
|360.00
|—1.90
|Mar
|357.50
|—1.90
|May
|356.60
|—1.80
|Jul
|357.00
|—1.80
|Aug
|355.00
|—1.50
|Sep
|353.00
|—1.50
|Oct
|351.50
|—1.50
|Dec
|351.80
|—1.50
|Jul
|352.30
|—1.50
|Oct
|352.30
|—1.50
|Dec
|349.80
|—1.50
|Est. sales 133,149.
|Wed.’s sales 127,053
|Wed.’s open int 420,075
