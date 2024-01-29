Cleveland-Cliffs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $155 million in its fourth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $155 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $399 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.