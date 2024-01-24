City Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $27.2 million.…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $27.2 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.1 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.3 million, or $7.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $290.9 million.

City Holding shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCO

