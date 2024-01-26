Citizens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Friday reported a loss of $794,000 in its fourth…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Friday reported a loss of $794,000 in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.6 million.

