Citizens Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $189 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.99 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.22 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

