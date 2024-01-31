Cimpress: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.1 million.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $921.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMPR

