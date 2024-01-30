Chubb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of $8.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.07 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.38 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.03 billion, or $21.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.06 billion.

Chubb shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $243.17, an increase of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

