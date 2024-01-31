CGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $286.3 million. On…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $286.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

