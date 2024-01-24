C&F: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.1…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or $6.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $127.3 million.

C&F shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

