Cerro Grande: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $15,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $387,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit cents. A year ago, they were trading at 1 cent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEGMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEGMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.