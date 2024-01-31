Century Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $91.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.2 million, or $8.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.69 billion.

Century Communities shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.70, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

