Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The bank, based in Fresno, California, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.4 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.5 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.4 million.

