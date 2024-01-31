Central Pacific Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.9 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $256.7 million.

