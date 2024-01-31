Cencora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $601.5 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $601.5 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $72.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.81 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13 per share.

