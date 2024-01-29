Celestica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported profit of $84.2 million in its fourth quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported profit of $84.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $244.6 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

