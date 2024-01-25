Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 8:38 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.1 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $197.5 million.

Cass shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

