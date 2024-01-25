Carpenter: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42.7 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42.7 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $624.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.