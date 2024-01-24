Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.7 million.

Capitol Federal shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.