Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $706 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $13.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.51 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.89 billion, or $11.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.79 billion.

