Capital City Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.3 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $230.6 million.

Capital City Bank shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

