Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.9 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.5 million.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.35, an increase of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

