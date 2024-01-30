Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $751.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.91 billion, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.3 billion.

