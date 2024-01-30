Camden National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.4 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $163.3 million.

Camden National shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.