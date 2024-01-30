Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.1 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $162.6 million.

Cambridge shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9% in the last 12 months.

