Calix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $264.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $231 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Calix shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.35, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

