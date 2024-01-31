Calavo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $241.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $971.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW

