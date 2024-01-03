Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17 million.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $523.2 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $54.76, a decline of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

