Cadence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $259.1 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $303.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.1 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $542.3 million, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

Cadence shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.99, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

