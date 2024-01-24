CACI International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $83.9…

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.50 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.91 to $20.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $339.99, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

