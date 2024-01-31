C.H. Robinson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $325.1 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.6 billion.

