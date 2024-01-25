Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.6 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.6 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $100.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.9 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $386.9 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.31, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

