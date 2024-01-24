Brookline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $91.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $371.6 million.

Brookline shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.74, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.