Brinker International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.1 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.35 billion.

