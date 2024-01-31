BrightView: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $626.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.1 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion.

BrightView shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.93, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.