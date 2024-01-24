Bridgewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.7 million.

Bridgewater shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.74, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWB

