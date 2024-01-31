Boston Scientific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $504 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $504 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.59 billion, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 52 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.23 to $2.27 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

