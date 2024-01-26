Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $145.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

