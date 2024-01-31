Boot Barn: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of $1.81.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $520.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $376 million to $386 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.65 to $4.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion.

Boot Barn shares have dropped 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $71.74, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.