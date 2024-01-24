BOK Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $82.6 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $82.6 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $843.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $501.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $530.7 million, or $8.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

BOK Financial shares have declined roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

