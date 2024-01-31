Boeing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.23 billion.

Boeing shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

