Birkenstock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $407.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.7 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

Birkenstock shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

