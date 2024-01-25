Berkshire Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.4 million,…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $125.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.6 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $444.7 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

