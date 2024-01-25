BCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.1 million.…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

The bank, based in Bayonne, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.2 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.5 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $108.2 million.

BCB Bancorp shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

