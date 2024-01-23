Bar Harbor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.9 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $153.5 million.

Bar Harbor shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.62, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

