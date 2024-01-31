BankFinancial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $56.2 million.

BankFinancial shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

