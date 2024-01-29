Bank7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $91.8 million.

Bank7 shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

