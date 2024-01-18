Bank OZK: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $175.1 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $642.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $407.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $690.8 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

