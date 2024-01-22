Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.4 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $252.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $158.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.2 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $673.6 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

