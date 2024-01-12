Bank of America, Delta Air Lines fall; Valero Energy, Newmont rise, Friday, 1/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Bank of America Corp., down…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Bank of America Corp., down 35 cents to $32.80.

The bank’s profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $3.79 to $38.47.

The airline gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

BlackRock Inc., up $6.99 to $799.60.

The investment firm is buying independent fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $18.17 to $521.51.

The health care giant said medical costs soared 16% during the fourth quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up 47 cents to $80.25.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products said J. Erik Fyrwald will succeed Frank Clyburn as CEO.

Valero Energy Corp., up $3.50 to $131.50.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 12 cents to $37.64.

The gold miner rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.64 to $47.40.

The bank’s provision for credit losses jumped 34% during the fourth quarter.

