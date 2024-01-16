Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.9 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.9 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $3.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.5 million, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $191.6 million.

Bank First Corporation shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.96, a drop of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

